Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Purchased by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Snap-on by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Roth Capital raised shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $302.00 to $328.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.29.

Snap-on Stock Down 0.2 %

SNA stock opened at $280.73 on Monday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $192.25 and a 52-week high of $289.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.83 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.18%.

Insider Activity

In other Snap-on news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total value of $1,329,143.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,837,693.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snap-on news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total value of $1,329,143.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,837,693.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total transaction of $78,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,148.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,639 shares of company stock worth $19,837,704 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

