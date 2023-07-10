Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Major Shareholder Sells $38,444.00 in Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) major shareholder R David Tabors sold 2,800 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $38,444.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,178. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

R David Tabors also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 5th, R David Tabors sold 2,261 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $31,043.53.

On Thursday, June 29th, R David Tabors sold 89,850 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $1,257,900.00.

On Monday, June 12th, R David Tabors sold 284,821 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $3,990,342.21.

NYSE CXM opened at $13.43 on Monday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -134.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.77 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.42.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $173.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.00 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CXM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Sprinklr from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 1st quarter valued at $443,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sprinklr by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 449,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after buying an additional 36,929 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 1st quarter valued at $1,042,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sprinklr by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 606,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after buying an additional 60,651 shares during the last quarter. 33.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

