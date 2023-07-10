Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Boosts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 125.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,586 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $302.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $304.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $296.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.43.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

