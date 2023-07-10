Successful Portfolios LLC Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Successful Portfolios LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.6% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in NVIDIA by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,323,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,788,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,679,427,000 after purchasing an additional 692,636 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,900,874,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,404,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013,647 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.19.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $425.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.37, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $367.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.00. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $439.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

