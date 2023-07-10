Syntal Capital Partners LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 218.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,960 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.8% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 28.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after buying an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 42.1% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 205.3% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $425.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $367.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.00. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $439.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 221.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.74.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $363.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.19.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

