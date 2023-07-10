Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXT. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Textron by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Textron during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Textron by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Textron during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXT. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.25.

TXT stock opened at $67.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.69. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $76.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 12.82%. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.98%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

