The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. decreased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,773,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,878,543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638,368 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,618,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,742,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,033,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,399,000 after buying an additional 1,013,314 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on HIG. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.46.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.5 %

HIG opened at $72.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.26%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.