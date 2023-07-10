The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Lessened by TCG Advisory Services LLC

TCG Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,378 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Home Depot Trading Up 0.3 %

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.43.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $302.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.34.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

