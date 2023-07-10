The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,716 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 2.0% of Rockland Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $31,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 98,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,156,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,718,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in Home Depot by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

HD opened at $302.81 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.43.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.