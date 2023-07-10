The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Marion Wealth Management

Marion Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,420 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $302.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $296.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.34. The stock has a market cap of $304.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.43.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

