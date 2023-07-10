The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,839 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares during the period. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Home Depot Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.43.

Home Depot stock opened at $302.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $304.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.34.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.94%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

