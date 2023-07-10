The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,581 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.1% of Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $14,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.50.
Procter & Gamble Price Performance
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.51%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
