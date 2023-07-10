The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PG opened at $148.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.51%.

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,484.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Truist Financial cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

