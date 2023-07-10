The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Procter & Gamble Stock Performance
NYSE PG opened at $148.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $158.11.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.51%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,484.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have weighed in on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Truist Financial cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Procter & Gamble
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.