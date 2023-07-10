The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 78.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 8.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,611,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.82.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $88.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $126.48. The company has a market capitalization of $161.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

