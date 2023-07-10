Thompson Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 40,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 4,302 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 133,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,821,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Hendley & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 20.4% in the first quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 63,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,389,000 after purchasing an additional 10,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.68.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $154.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $292.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.61%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

