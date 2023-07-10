Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Cuts Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $148.80 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $158.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.34. The company has a market capitalization of $350.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $2,133,444.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,536.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

