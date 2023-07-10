Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Cuts Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.
Procter & Gamble Trading Down 2.1 %
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.51%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $2,133,444.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,536.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Procter & Gamble Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Procter & Gamble
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.