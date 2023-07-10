Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stake Boosted by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $2,066,838.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,061 shares in the company, valued at $6,152,318.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $1,814,707.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,703. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $2,066,838.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,061 shares in the company, valued at $6,152,318.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,482 shares of company stock worth $6,946,435 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

TSCO opened at $216.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.00 and a 200-day moving average of $227.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $181.40 and a 12-month high of $251.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.15.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

