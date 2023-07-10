Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nwam LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in Truist Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 20,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in Truist Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 42,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Truist Financial Price Performance

In related news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $31.88 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The stock has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.