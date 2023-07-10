UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 690,248 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 29,110 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $326,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.2% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,181 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 22.7% in the first quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 627 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 12,193 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.7 %

UNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $592.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, April 14th. SVB Securities reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $627.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.84.

NYSE:UNH opened at $461.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $481.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $487.87.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.39%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile



UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

