Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 3,116 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,181 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.8% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 627 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 12,193 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,762,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 509.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 195 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 5,640 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNH. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $527.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $592.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $627.00 to $564.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.84.

UNH opened at $461.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $481.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $487.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were given a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.39%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

