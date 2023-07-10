Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 4,111 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,609 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,532,000 after buying an additional 18,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $42.02 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $53.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.18 and a 200 day moving average of $42.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a $0.642 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 64.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.40.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

