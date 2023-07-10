Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,413 SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. American Trust grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. LTG Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LTG Capital LLC now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $75.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.07 and a twelve month high of $82.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.28.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

