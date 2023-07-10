Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 47.9% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 54.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period.

Shares of FND stock opened at $100.92 on Monday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $104.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.80. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.88.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $580,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,356 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Floor & Decor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.53.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

