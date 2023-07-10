Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,125,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,474,000 after acquiring an additional 342,065 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 707,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,343,000 after buying an additional 23,855 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 555,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,312,000 after buying an additional 25,228 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,841,000 after buying an additional 111,751 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,460.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,484.50.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 0.0 %

MELI stock opened at $1,153.82 on Monday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $615.54 and a 52 week high of $1,365.64. The company has a market capitalization of $57.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,242.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,177.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.93. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.