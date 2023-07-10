Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,947 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,637,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,579,000 after purchasing an additional 267,641 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,008,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $2,519,707,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $183.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.98 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 106.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. UBS Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

