Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $380,000 Position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Endava were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DAVA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Endava by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Endava by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Endava by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 45,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Endava by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on DAVA. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Endava from $104.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Endava from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Endava from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Endava from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Endava from $78.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

Endava Stock Performance

NYSE:DAVA opened at $53.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.16. Endava plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.62 and a fifty-two week high of $115.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.14.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $247.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.78 million. Endava had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 19.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Endava plc will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

