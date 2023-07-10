Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $412,000 Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Snap-on by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2,010.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $78,915.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,148.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $78,915.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,148.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 4,537 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total value of $1,311,510.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,219.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,639 shares of company stock valued at $19,837,704 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of SNA stock opened at $280.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $266.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.38. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $192.25 and a 12 month high of $289.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.83 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm raised Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $278.00 to $298.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Roth Capital raised Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Longbow Research raised Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Snap-on from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.29.

About Snap-on

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.