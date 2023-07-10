Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $481,000 Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth $102,656,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Jabil by 230.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,593 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Jabil by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,640,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,290,000 after purchasing an additional 779,379 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Jabil by 202.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 823,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,187,000 after purchasing an additional 551,853 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth $23,055,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $325,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JBL shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $109.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.60 and a 1 year high of $111.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.47.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Jabil had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.51%.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

