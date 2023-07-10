Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $516,000 Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PPL. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in PPL by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of PPL by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of PPL by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 15,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

NYSE PPL opened at $26.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.78. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $31.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.07 and its 200 day moving average is $27.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company serves customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

