Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,030,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,057,000 after acquiring an additional 46,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,608,000 after acquiring an additional 107,110 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,473,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,189,000 after acquiring an additional 75,279 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,364,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,518,000 after acquiring an additional 155,995 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,091,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,872,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Stock Performance

NYSE INGR opened at $107.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $78.81 and a 1 year high of $113.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.93.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.79. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Ingredion from $120.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ingredion from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $189,633.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,918.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $189,633.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,918.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James D. Gray sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total value of $524,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,910 shares of company stock valued at $842,394. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

