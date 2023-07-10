Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

Pfizer Price Performance

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $35.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $200.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.50. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.28%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

