Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Invests $421,000 in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,377,000 after purchasing an additional 244,613 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,257,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,722,000 after buying an additional 65,999 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after buying an additional 1,440,905 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,170,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,785,000 after buying an additional 91,307 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,098,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,250,000 after buying an additional 260,805 shares during the period. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $144.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $205.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 83.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.78 and its 200 day moving average is $126.83.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.30 million. Research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 59,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $8,578,420.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,567,016.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 59,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $8,578,420.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,567,016.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,387,124.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,752 shares in the company, valued at $34,422,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,479 shares of company stock valued at $13,775,178. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $153.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $163.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.88.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

