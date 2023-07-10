Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 305.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Shares of TECH stock opened at $80.80 on Monday. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $99.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $294.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.55 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TECH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.45.

About Bio-Techne

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.