Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,412 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.55.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $57.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.97. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $77.36. The firm has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.09.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.69%.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

