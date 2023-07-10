Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 218 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,078,000 after acquiring an additional 42,207,421 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 332.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,574,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,777 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,871,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,615,000 after buying an additional 1,156,337 shares in the last quarter. Geisinger Health purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $79,691,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,245,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,347,000 after buying an additional 302,205 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $241.21 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $244.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.06.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

