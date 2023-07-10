Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,403 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 9,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in JD.com by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 994 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JD.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,441 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 15.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on JD.com from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Benchmark lifted their target price on JD.com from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on JD.com from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

JD.com Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $35.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.50. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.57 and a 12 month high of $67.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.45.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The information services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $35.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 9.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.