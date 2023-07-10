Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 319,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,776,000 after buying an additional 168,900 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 34,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFG stock opened at $76.62 on Monday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.08 and a 200 day moving average of $72.21.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.06). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.21%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFG. 92 Resources reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America cut Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

