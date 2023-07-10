Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.64.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM stock opened at $170.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.61.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

