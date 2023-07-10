Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 5,216 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,216 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Coco Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $6,355,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,831.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $6,355,134.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,770,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 488,258 shares of company stock valued at $56,481,018. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 2.5 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. BTIG Research cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Societe Generale cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.83.

NYSE MRK opened at $109.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.86. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.52 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

