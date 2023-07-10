Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 592 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,121 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,823,656 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,758,969,000 after purchasing an additional 654,802 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,997 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,433,075,000. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $88.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.84. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

