Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Acquired by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRSK. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.4% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $87,963.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,570.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,589 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total value of $2,594,661.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,925.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 396 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $87,963.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,570.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,677 shares of company stock worth $3,270,473. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $224.97 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $218.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.94 and a 12-month high of $228.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 57.53%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $206.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.50.

About Verisk Analytics

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

