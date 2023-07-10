Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Davidson Trust Co.

Davidson Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,415 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Visa by 0.4% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 11,761 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,914 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC boosted its position in Visa by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.52.

Visa Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $236.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $240.00.

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. Visa’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,706,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,060,850.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,602 shares of company stock worth $33,336,374 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.