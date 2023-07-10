Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.

PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,824 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Visa makes up 0.4% of PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Visa by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after buying an additional 5,864,340 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Visa by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,616,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,275 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,221,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,683,673,000 after purchasing an additional 640,839 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 116,608.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483,134 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $3,067,232,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,602 shares of company stock valued at $33,336,374. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Trading Down 1.0 %

V opened at $236.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $229.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $240.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.52.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

