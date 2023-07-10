Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Semus Wealth Partners LLC

Semus Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,238 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.0% of Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE V opened at $236.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $240.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $229.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,706,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,602 shares of company stock valued at $33,336,374. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on V shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.52.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

