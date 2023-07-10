W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $704.88.

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWW opened at $776.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $707.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $661.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.53. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.63 and a 1-year high of $795.83.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 22.82%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

