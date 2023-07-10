Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Sells 722 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Alphabet by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 44,278 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,617,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 810,248 shares of company stock valued at $25,702,475. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.54.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $119.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $129.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

