Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM opened at $170.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The stock has a market cap of $69.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.61.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on WM. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.64.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

