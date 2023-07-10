Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Shares Purchased by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WABC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,964,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,302,000 after acquiring an additional 21,712 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,218,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,312,000 after acquiring an additional 43,011 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,665,000 after acquiring an additional 72,066 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 695,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,049,000 after buying an additional 429,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 676,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,900,000 after buying an additional 8,955 shares during the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $39.81 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.38. Westamerica Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $35.52 and a twelve month high of $63.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.60.

Westamerica Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WABC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.03). Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 47.95%. The business had revenue of $79.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 million. Analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.31%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WABC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

