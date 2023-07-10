Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Has $4.80 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,262 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 2.3% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after buying an additional 10,984,516 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,063 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,176,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,582,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $563,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $302.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $304.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $296.89 and its 200 day moving average is $302.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.43.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

