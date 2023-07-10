Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 788 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.43.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $302.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $304.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $296.89 and its 200 day moving average is $302.34. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

